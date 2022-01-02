Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

