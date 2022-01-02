Capital Analysts LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after buying an additional 480,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $130.01 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

