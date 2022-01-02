Capital Analysts LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 60.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

