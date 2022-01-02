Capital Analysts LLC Invests $47,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 182,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

