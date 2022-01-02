Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

