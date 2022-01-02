Capital Analysts LLC Sells 28 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $439.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.76. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $338.18 and a 52 week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

