Capital Analysts LLC Sells 55 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Etsy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Etsy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.94 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,966 shares of company stock valued at $68,275,076 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

