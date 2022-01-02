Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $476.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $481.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

