Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,862 shares of company stock worth $89,658,780 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

