Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 35,373 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,373 shares during the period. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 2.66% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

IMTB opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

