Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $971,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $173.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $174.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

