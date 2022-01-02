CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 43.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

