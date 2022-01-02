Cartesi Price Reaches $0.71 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $347.90 million and $16.45 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,469,631 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

