Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.