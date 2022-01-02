Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 17,770 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.14% of PS Business Parks worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB opened at $184.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

