Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

