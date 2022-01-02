Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

