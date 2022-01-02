CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $9,460.99 and $19.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006598 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000810 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.