Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 4,492,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,544,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 3.01. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

