Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $619.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.07 million to $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 78,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,193. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.