ChainX (PCX) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003479 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $1.65 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.53 or 0.08041263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00075831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.92 or 0.99983072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,005,075 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.