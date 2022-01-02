Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 1,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,477,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,970,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.