Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $145.81 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $146.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

