Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,395.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 220.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 250.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,948.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

