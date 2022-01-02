Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.46. Approximately 3,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 496,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 241.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 101.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

