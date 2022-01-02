Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.46. Approximately 3,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 496,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64.
In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 241.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 101.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.
Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
