China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CNPPF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

