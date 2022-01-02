Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

