Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,270 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

CSCO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

