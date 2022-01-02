Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 9,294 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 841.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hubbell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $208.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

