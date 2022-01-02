Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.70 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $248.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

