Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $3.94 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 71.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $657.18 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

