Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $443.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.57 and its 200 day moving average is $408.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.89.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

