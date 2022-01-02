Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,238 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 153,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

