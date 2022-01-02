Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 383 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.45.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

