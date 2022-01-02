Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,781 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 629,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,726,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,816,000 after purchasing an additional 113,273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

