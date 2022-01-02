Civilization Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $37.07 million and $1.29 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Civilization Profile

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

