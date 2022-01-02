Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $121.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 17,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,852. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

