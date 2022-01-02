Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 194,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,635. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

