Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Purchases A$39,900.00 in Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) insider Mark Hawthorne bought 3,000 shares of Collins Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.30 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of A$39,900.00 ($28,913.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Collins Foods’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Collins Foods’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. It also operates 252 KFC restaurants in Australia, including 158 in Queensland, 11 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria, 9 in South Australia, 15 in Tasmania, 50 in Western Australia, and 5 in Northern Territory, as well as 17 restaurants in Germany, and 29 in the Netherlands.

