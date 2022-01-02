Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 115,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 31,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

