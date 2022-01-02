Comcast Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Comcast has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Comcast stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. Comcast has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

