Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $98.94 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

