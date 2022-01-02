Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

