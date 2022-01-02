Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter.

GGN stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

