Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Northern Trust stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.