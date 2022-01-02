Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,010 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $186.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

