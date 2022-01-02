Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 43 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,678 shares of company stock worth $13,443,858 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

NYSE:RMD opened at $260.48 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

