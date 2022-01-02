Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

