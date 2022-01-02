Comparing IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) & Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83%

This table compares IsoPlexis and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $10.39 million 34.46 -$23.26 million N/A N/A Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IsoPlexis and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

IsoPlexis presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.63%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 162.40%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

