Comparing Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Newpark Resources and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weatherford International has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.55%. Given Weatherford International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Newpark Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Newpark Resources and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources -7.13% -5.17% -3.48% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newpark Resources and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $492.63 million 0.55 -$80.70 million ($0.44) -6.68 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newpark Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Newpark Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

